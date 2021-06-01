Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both love these trainers – and you will too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a royal visit as much as any royal fan – above all so we can check out what Kate Middleton is wearing. So of course, when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to Scotland for a four-day tour, our eyes were peeled!

We discovered Kate's a Veja fan when she rocked a pair to visit St Andrews with William

When the royal couple stopped by their old University St Andrews in Edinburgh, Kate was the epitome of casual cool in an Erdem striped jumper, Holland Cooper blazer and trousers - but it was her sneaks that caught our eye.

Veja trainers are not only super stylish – they’re sustainably produced and beloved by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Esplar rubber-trimmed leather sneakers (other styles available), £90 / $120, Net-a-Porter

Sales for Vejas first saw a boom back in 2018 when Prince Harry’s wife rocked a pair to the Invictus games in Australia. Meghan wore the label's signature 'Esplar' style which cost around £90 a pair ($120 for US shoppers)

Primary colours are a great way to go – but the brand has since added a splash of summer-ready colours including pastel pink and orange.

Veja V-12 White Babe, £115, Shoeaholics

These look equally great with boyfriend jeans or floral summer dresses and there are super comfy. But the best thing about them is that they are made from organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles.

Veja V10 suede and mesh trainers, £125, Selfridges

Plus the brand works closely with local farmers and factories to make sure the trainers are responsibly made from start to finish. There are so many reasons to add to basket!

Meghan was spotted wearing the cool sneaks back in 2018

