The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are renowned for their impeccable taste in fashion. Although these royal ladies both have quite different styles, they occasionally do double up and wear the same brands.

We've noticed lately though, the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry have been rocking the humble roll neck. And as a result, we are firmly on the bandwagon!

WATCH: Kate and Meghan's best twinning fashion moments

Not just reserved for Delboy and the Milk Tray man, the roll neck is seen as an Autumn/Winter staple and lots of celebrities have been seen sporting them, from Victoria Beckham to Julia Roberts.

Fresh from the red carpet after she attended the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall last week, Kate dressed to perfection in a bold and beautiful purple suit from Emilia Wickstead.

Kate teamed her roll-neck with a purple suit by Emilia Wickstead

Her chic navy roll-neck was perfect under her bold blazer. No royal lady is ever seen without a handbag, so the mother-of-three opted for her 'Kate' navy quilted shoulder bag from Jaeger, too.

Meghan dazzled in classic black on a trip to NYC with Prince Harry

Mother-of-two Meghan wore a black roll-neck at the start of the month when she and Harry visited New York's One World Trade Centre.

Sporting a sophisticated navy turtleneck and straight-leg trousers, Meghan also donned a sleek navy coat for the crisp September weather in NYC. How business-like did she look? Love!

According to fashion website Who What Wear, you need a royal rollneck in your life, it's official. "The versatile basic is without a doubt the unsung hero of our cold-weather wardrobes. Whether you opt for a thick, chunky sweater or a tissue-thin form-fitted turtleneck to layer, they unquestionably add an air of sophistication to every outfit. A simple black turtleneck is striking in its simplicity; when worn in a colorful print or color, it can add a bold statement to your outfit." Can't say fairer than that, right?

