Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle his 'soulmate' as he delivers moving speech in New York The couple were marking Nelson Mandela International Day

The Duke of Sussex was supported by his wife the Duchess of Sussex as he delivered a keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, in which he referred to Meghan as his "soulmate".

READ: 14 rules the royal family have to follow

Harry and Meghan flew to New York City to attend the United Nations' informal meeting held by the General Assembly to mark the special day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry shares emotional speech on Princess Diana's birthday

At the event, which saw the Deputy Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly give remarks, Harry took centre stage as he gave the keynote address, with Meghan proudly watching from the audience.

READ: 12 of Meghan Markle's most inspiring feminist quotes

READ: The adorable way Archie and Lilibet call their parents Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan arrived hand-in-hand at the UN General Assembly

Harry spoke about climate change and poverty, making references to Nelson Mandela's life and legacy and what has been learnt from the late president's struggle.

Challenges that the anti-apartheid activist faced in his lifetime, which are still ongoing today, include the divide between rich and poor, racial intolerance, and hunger and food insecurity.

The Duchess looked chic in a black pencil dress

He spoke about his love for Africa, a continent he first visited when he was 13 years old and where he went to seek refuge after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was then that Harry sweetly called Meghan, who he whisked to Bostwana on their third date, his "soulmate".

The Duke also spoke about looking back on a photograph of his mum Diana with Nelson Mandela as a source of comfort.

The Duke called Meghan his "soulmate" during his speech

During the two-hour meeting, the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize was also awarded to Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. The prize, which is given every five years, recognises people who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

READ: 7 astonishing facts about Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet

Harry gave the keynote speech at the General Assembly's informal meeting

Harry and Meghan appeared in high spirits as they arrived at the UN General Assembly on Monday morning.

The father-of-two looked smart in a navy suit and tie, while former Suits actress Meghan was typically stylish in a black pencil dress. She had her hair swept up into a tight ponytail and accessorised with a black Mulberry bag.

The Duke made references to Nelson Mandela's life and legacy

The Sussexes travelled to the East Coast from their home in California. It's not known if they were accompanied by their two children, son Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, previously attended the UN General Assembly in September 2021 but they did not take part in the speeches.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.