Every year when autumn arrives, a tailored coat is the first thing on every woman's list. Classic, chic, it goes with everything and can make any outfit look dressed up.

Our favourite royal ladies know this, and we've discovered that the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie all head to Max Mara for their winter style.

The Italian luxury fashion brand was founded in 1951 and is famed for its elegant womenswear. It's particularly renowned for its 101801 wool and cashmere camel coat which is a firm favourite amongst celebrities.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major public appearance since moving stateside in March 2020, in New York to attend Global Citizen Live.

Meghan wearing a Max Mara coat in NYC

Meeting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family for a visit to the One World Observatory in Manhattan, mother-of-two Meghan rocked a black dress by The Row, black Maison Valentino sunglasses and Giorgio Armani heels. But it was her gorgeous Max Mara Rispoli camel coat that stole the show. The sleek shape and traditional vibe gave the royal a stunning, classic vibe.

Duchess Kate wearing a white Max Mara coat in 2015

Earlier this week on her first baby-free date night with husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie paired her swish Maje black dress with her trusty camel coat, also by Max Mara. The dazzling number has been a part of the royal's wardrobe for many years and she often styles it up with her favourite floral dresses. Talk about nailing the price per wear!

And lastly, the Duchess of Cambridge is a long-time fan of the brand and famously wore a Max Mara coat back in 2015.

At the time, Kate looked sunkissed and glowing after her holiday in Mustique wearing an elegant white coat from the brand at a maritime engagement in Portsmouth. The 'Studio Villar' coat was belted with wide lapels and covered her baby bump perfectly - she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time.

