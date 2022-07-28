Sophie Wessex looks sensational in gorgeous emerald gown The Countess of Wessex looked lovely in green

The Countess of Wessex delighted onlookers when she arrived in Birmingham on Thursday night to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

DISCOVER: Countess Sophie's romantic £105k engagement ring has special royal connections

Joined by her husband Prince Edward, who is the Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Sophie put in a stylish appearance wearing a stunning emerald gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex stuns royal fans in slinky pink power suit

The gorgeous silk gown featured a striking turtleneck design, and the royal looked fabulous in the floor-length outfit as she sat next to her husband, who wore a suit.

SEE: 10 of Prince Edward and Sophie's cutest PDA moments

MORE: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

The royal couple’s appearance comes after Prince Edward has shared a heartfelt message ahead of the XXII Commonwealth Games, sending his support to all those involved in the 2022 event.

He said: "The waiting is over. The XXII Commonwealth Games is about to get underway and for the next 11 days all eyes will be on Birmingham and the West Midlands of England. To all athletes, officials, spectators and visitors I bid you a very warm welcome and thank you all for coming. It simply wouldn’t be the great festival of sport it is without you.

Sophie stunned in the outfit

"Yet the Games are more than just about sport, they are the greatest manifestation of the Commonwealth: our extraordinary collection of countries linked together through a myriad of bonds of common interests and relationships. The parallel arts festival is an integral part of this celebration and reminds us of our shared values and the tremendous talent that exists across our family of nations."

Commonwealth Games medal winners Tom Daley OBE, Kim Daybell, Max Whitlock MBE, Galal Yafai, and Alex Danson-Bennett MBE were official baton bearers at the opening ceremony, which was broadcast on BBC One.

She is attending the event with her husband

The Games are set to run from Thursday 28 July until Monday 8 August and promise to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics.

RELATED: Royal picnics! 8 best photos of Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, The Queen & Co eating outdoors

Over the next 11 days, more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

Members of the royal family will be out in force to attend the Games, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.