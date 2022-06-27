The Countess of Wessex rocks the hat royal ladies can't stop wearing What a fabulous hat!

On Monday, Her Majesty The Queen was joined by her sons Prince Charles and Prince Edward, as well as the Countess of Wessex in Scotland to kick off Holyrood Week with Ceremony of the Keys.

Sophie looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a fabulous bold green, fitted shirt dress with a slightly flared skirt. The blonde royal added contrasting terracotta accessories, which consisted of a brown clutch bag and sleek high heel shoes. We particularly loved her boater hat; the straw style featured a light green ribbon that gave it a bold edge.

We've noticed that the royal ladies have been loving the boater hat recently. During Royal Ascot, it was THE choice of headwear.

Sophie looked incredible in her green dress and boater hat

Princess Beatrice wore a navy blue version to go with her dress, and Zara Tindall rocked a fabulous JBH Millinery hat in green with a crowning pink flower on the top. If you've got a summer event coming up, the boater is a great hat to wear as it creates a bold look but isn't too formal.

The ancient ceremony Sophie attended on Monday takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Scotland, as part of Holyrood Week – also known as Royal Week – each summer.

Zara wearing a boater hat at Ascot by JBH Millinery

As part of the tradition, the monarch is symbolically handed the keys of the city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

Scotland holds a special place in the Queen's heart. The monarch, 96, usually travels to her private estate, Balmoral, in July and stays there for an extended summer break until October.

Princess Beatrice wearing her navy blue boater at Ascot

She was most recently in Scotland at the end of May where she spent a few days resting and relaxing at Balmoral ahead of her busy Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

