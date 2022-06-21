The Countess of Wessex wears the most flattering summer dress we've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is currently in Cyprus with her husband, Prince Edward, for the royal tour of the country and we are loving the summer wardrobe Sophie has been sporting during the trip so far.

READ: Sophie Wessex shares rare personal message as she celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

The mother-of-two loves designer clothes but rewears many of her favourite dresses for her royal engagements. On her first day, she wore a delightful white dress by royally-loved brand Suzannah. The frock featured an abundance of polka dots in yellow and pink and we love the panelled detail at the waist and the sweetheart neckline. She accessorised to perfection with nude heels and a matching bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Sophie and Edward were pictured with Nicos and Andri Anastasiades, the President and First Lady of Cyprus and looked to be in great spirits with the meeting.

MORE: 10 of Prince Edward and Sophie's cutest PDA moments

Sophie last wore this very same dress during her royal tour of the Caribbean in April. Sophie and Edward were at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in St Lucia when she first wore the dress, so we can tell it's one of her favourites.

Sophie looked stunning in her Suzannah dress

Known as the 'Cora Polka Dot Silk Tea dress', it costs £1,050 and the brand's site says of the style: "A pure silk vintage inspired tea dress. Ivory base with soft peach and yellow polka dots. Charming, quirky and effortlessly beautiful. Based on our best selling 1930's silk tea dress block, this signature style is beautifully flattering with unique charm and versatility."

READ: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

Suzannah Crabb is the lady behind the successful label.

Countess Sophie wore the same dress in St. Lucia

The designer trained in fashion and textile design and throughout her university degree she worked for British Vogue, and several high-end fashion brands to help determine which career path to pursue in the fashion industry. She then went on to work in the fashion industry as a designer, stylist and trend forecaster.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.