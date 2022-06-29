The Countess of Wessex wears the ultimate power suit in unexpected colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is currently in Scotland with her husband Prince Edward for Holyrood Week. On Wednesday, the blonde royal visited Capability, Riccarton Service.

The mother-of-two rocked a beautiful pink c blazer and matching trousers by Gabriela Hearst. We loved how she styled it; with a simple white T-shirt and high heels. A gorgeous look!

The 57-year-old wore her hair in a half-up, half down style and wore subtle makeup which made her skin glow.

Keeping it sustainable, Sophie has actually worn this look quite recently - at the Chelsea Flower Show. The blonde royal wore the stunning light pink blazer with matching trousers and teamed it with super chic high heels by Penelope Chilvers.

Sophie wore a dazzling suit by Gabriela Hearst

We last saw Sophie on Tuesday, as arrived in Moray, Scotland, for a day of engagements serving to recognise community organisations, volunteers and young people across the region.

Sophie wore her hair in a half-up, half down style

Looking as stunning as ever, Sophie wore a delightful outfit consisting of an incredible white pleated skirt. We love this style; it's a timeless cut that would suit every woman's shape. Full marks! She teamed it with a floral top and a dazzling beige blazer, and added a pair of Mary Jane shoes by Penelope Chilvers. She wore her hair in a chic chignon and her makeup looked flawless.

Gabriela Hearst Angela wool-blend blazer, £973, My Theresa

The visit celebrated the impact of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the Moray area.

On Monday, Sophie looked beautiful alongside the Queen, wearing a fabulous bold green, fitted shirt dress with a slightly flared skirt. The blonde royal added contrasting terracotta accessories, which consisted of a brown clutch bag and sleek high heel shoes. We particularly loved her boater hat; the straw style featured a light green ribbon that gave it a bold edge.

