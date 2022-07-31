Duchess Kate looks effortless in chic shorts ahead of sailing adventure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been enjoying a no doubt action-packed summer holiday with her children, but on Sunday, she took a break from childcare duties to head to Plymouth with the 1851 Trust, where she joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the British crew in the SailGP event. Exciting!

READ: Kate Middleton's favourite high street store has 50% off - run, don't walk

The Duchess looked incredible for the event, wearing chic white shorts with gold buttons paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. The royal teamed her outfit with her trust pair of Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for sporting events.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

The royal also wore very small gold hoop earrings which tied in perfectly with the gold details on her shorts.

The royal wore a nautical outfit for the occasion

The mother-of-three wore very little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through and wore her hair in a a perfectly bouncy blowdry. As gorgeous as ever.

MORE: The secret behind Kate Middleton's pregnancy wardrobe revealed

During the event, the brunette royal met young people taking part in activities to promote sustainability.

The Duchess selected wardrobe staples to wear

Want to dress like the Duchess?

We adore a wear-anytime striped jumper and these Boden shorts are great for work, dinner dates and days out at the park.

Striped jumper, £38, La Redoute

Linen white shorts, £60, Boden

The Duchess is the Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, a charity that creates exciting and educational experiences for 11-16 year old's revolving around sport and sustainability. The trust has been named the 'Race for the Future Purpose Partner' of the GBR SailGP team.

The royal is a talented sailor, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year, and has taken to the seas a few times on official engagements. She even competed for The Royal Foundation in the inaugural King's Cup regatta in August 2019. The event was hosted by William and Kate in Cowes, England.

Sadly, during the regatta, the Duchess and her team were awarded the wooden spoon, much to the amusement of her husband William.

READ: Kate Middleton's secret undercover outfit revealed - we bet you missed it

We love the smug look Kate had when she beat William during a sailing race in New Zealand back in 2014 during their royal tour. The couple captained separate teams and Kate showed a dose of healthy competition.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.