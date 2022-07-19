Loved Kate Middleton's floral summer dress? We've found some seriously chic lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge donned the dreamiest floral dress from Faithfull The Brand, as she visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk.

Making headlines with her multi-coloured midi, it's hardly surprising that the 'Kate effect' quickly took over, as royal fans clamoured to get their hands on it.

Kate first wore her pastel summer dress in 2020

While the mum-of-three's exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found a number of affordable alternatives from the high street, so you can recreate her look for less!

Floral Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Nobody's Child has the most incredible collection of floral dresses, and one of our favourites is this vibrant blue version. Boasting a similar V-shaped neckline and an elegant wrap-style front, we reckon Kate would absolutely love it.

Blue Woodstock Floral Dress, £129, Ghost

Turns out the perfect pastel dress does exist! Hailing from one of Kate's go-to brands, Ghost's 'Alisa' dress is inspired by the 60s.

Blue Ditsy Floral V Neck Short Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Thanks to its berry-kissed colour palette, this floral number can be worn all year round, simply swap your sandals for a pair of boots when the weather cools down.

Floral Print Mesh Cut Out Midi Dress, £41.30, Oasis

A glamorous choice for summer soirées, Oasis' floral midi features one of Duchess Kate's favourite details – playfully puffed sleeves.

Blue Floral Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Designed with a vintage twist, this timeless tea dress is made from consciously crafted fabric.

