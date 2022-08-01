Princess Charlotte's nod to mum Kate Middleton in video we bet you missed This is royally cute…

On Sunday, in a touching tribute posted on Twitter, Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte posted a video wishing good luck to the Lionesses ahead of the Euros final.

READ: Princess Charlotte's surprising habit she inherited from mum Kate

Facing the camera, the Duke said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way." The little Princess, who was cuddled up to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte looks so shy as she shakes hands with royal well-wisher in unseen clip

Fans loved the heartfelt clip and it was great seeing the father-daughter duo together.

MORE: Princess Charlotte is a mini style icon in gingham dress - and ASDA has a £10 lookalike

Charlotte looked adorable wearing her hair in a super sleek style, just like her mothers. She also wore a navy blue top by LOSAN. This design has a crew neck, boxy fit and classic navy and white polka dot print. As soon as we saw it, we were reminded of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots!

Duchess Kate looked spectacular at her recent Wimbledon outings in her azure blue and white polka dot dress followed by her navy blue and white polka dot dress by her go-to designer Alessandra Rich, and only last month at Royal Ascot, the duchess wore a stunning white gown featuring huge black spots. And who could forget the elegant black dress that Kate donned for Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving in March? Polka dot power right there, don't you think!

Kate at Wimbledon wearing polka dots

Royal fans took to social media to show how much they appreciated the clip of Charlotte and her father. One fan wrote: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it, good luck Lionesses." A second added: "Charlotte is the cutest. Come on @Lionesses you,can do it!"

MORE: 11 cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

A third wrote: "How adorable! She clearly has her daddy wrapped around her little finger!" A fourth replied: "Aww darling #PrincessCharlotte thank you and lovely to hear from you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.