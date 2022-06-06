Princess Charlotte's royal fashion first at the Jubilee revealed - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How impeccably well dressed did the royal family look at Buckingham Palace on Thursday? Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridges and the Wessex's all looked incredible as they joined Her Majesty the Queen on the balcony at Trooping the Colour.

All eyes were on seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who looked beautiful in a blue dress that came complete with a lovely bow, from Patachou; an uber-chic Portuguese brand.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton duet to Diana Ross

The £77 style was designed in a lovely summery cornflower blue, and was constructed with elegant chiffon. It came complete with a ruffled hem, puffed sleeves and a pretty bow at the neck, as well as a lightweight cotton lining, and a concealed zip at the back.

Princess Charlotte in her Patachou dress

Sadly, the style has since sold out, but we’ve found some fab alternatives, so keep scrolling!

Just like Charlotte's

Daffodil chiffon dress blue, £40.00, Monsoon

This is the first time the Cambridge’s daughter has worn the brand. She is often seen in a variety of super chic childrenswear labels, from La Coqueta to Rachel Riley.

Genevieve Kids Dress, £215, Needle & Thread

On Saturday, Charlotte sat next to her mother Kate, at the Party At The Palace concert and looked totally adorable in a red dress. The cute frock was from kids' brand Souza and even came with a matching red cape!

High Street Hero:

Chiffon Butterfly Dress, £20, Marks & Spencer

The mini fashionista proved she's just as put together as her stylish mum when it comes to choosing coordinating outfits.

During the concert, a missed moment right at the end of the show saw Charlotte singing along to Diana Ross with her mum Kate.

Super Cute:

Blue Stripe Pinta Girl Smock Dress, £84.00, La Coqueta

The pair waved their Union Jack flags as they watched the performance, which was the closing moment of the show. Mother daughter goals!

Prince William and Prince George, meanwhile, enjoyed singing along earlier in the evening to Rod Stewart performing Sweet Caroline. How cute?

