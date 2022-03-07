Princess Charlotte is going to love this springtime dress - it's the cutest The young royal has an impeccable taste in clothes…

Princess Charlotte always looks very well put together, wearing lovely traditional, classic clothes. Her wardrobe is chosen by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a big fan of dressing her children in affordable brands.

The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis loves the label Little Cotton Clothes, and we think she's going to be stepping out in one of their new dresses, which are perfect for spring. The new range features a gentle, subtle colour palette of porcelain, oat and honey, and a smattering of pinks and blues. The collection is made from muslin and washed linens and boasts a lovely, rustic French vibe.

We love this stripy number - it nods to sailor chic and is adorable. So versatile too, it could be worn with sandals or trainers and a cardigan or jacket could be added into the mix.

Little Cotton Clothes was founded by sisters Imogen and Leonie in 2015. The inspiration from their range comes from childhood memories. Their sustainable ethos is that clothing is designed to last, and to be handed down.

Ticking Stripe Dress, £45, Little Cotton Clothes

The sisters previously sat down with HELLO! and told us what it was like seeing Charlotte wear one of their dresses. "Well not only was it wonderful to see a Princess in our clothes, but the impact on the day was so fun - we had messages from all over the world asking if she was wearing our dress.

It wasn't a total shock to see the royal rocking one of their designs, though. "We had received an order from Kensington Palace so we knew we had royal customers, but it was still a surprise to see her wearing our clothes in a newspaper."

Princess Charlotte wearing Little Cotton Clothes

The pair added: "We think it is wonderful the royals have championed our business. As a small business any support received from anyone gives you a huge lift, but royal support is all the more special."

