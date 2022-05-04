We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can't get over the beautiful birthday portraits of Princess Charlotte that were made public in aid of her 7th birthday at the weekend!

The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her birthday in style, posing for the natural shots. Kate and William shared three photographs of Charlotte on social media which were taken in Norfolk. They were taken by Kate herself, who is a dab hand with a camera and show the young royal cuddling the family's pet dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla.

We loved her outfit, which was a lot cheaper than you may expect. The seven-year-old sported a cornflower blue knitted jumper by Ralph Lauren, which she has worn before, and underneath, a polo shirt by high street brand Next, which is part of a multipack selection.

Charlotte's trousers can just be seen, and they are from one of the royal's most worn labels, Rachel Riley.

Charlotte celebrated her 7th birthday in beautiful new photographs

Although the exquisite children's designer is known for her incredible occasionwear, she also produces a line of more casual pieces too, and Prince George and Prince Louis' sister actually wore ski pants, which cost just £29 from the brand.

Ski Pants, £29, Rachel Riley

The website says of the style: "A staple winter wardrobe item! Comfy stretch ski pants in classic navy with deep elasticated waistband and a pin tuck detail down the leg. Wear with one of our tops or blouses, and layer up with one of our cosy cardigans." All sizes are currently available, should you wish to invest.

When Charlotte turned six last year, she wore a beautiful frock by Rachel Riley in official pictures that was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It cost £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

Forget about the Kate effect - now it's all about Charlotte!

