Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her daughter Charlotte twinned with her mother, sporting a stunning frock by one of the royals' favourite designers, Rachel Riley.

WATCH: Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren lead the way at Easter service

The sister of Prince George's dress was known as the 'Forget-Me-Not Smocked Dress' and costs £119.

The puff sleeved party dress is a stunning number, made with a gathered skirt and traditional hand-smocked panel, and a peter pan collar trimmed in blue, with a button opening. All sizes are currently available online if you fancy adding this lovely item to your little girls' wardrobe.

Princess Charlotte looked wonderful in her Rachel Riley dress

HELLO! spoke to the designer, whose creations are hugely popular amongst not just the royal family, but celebrities too. She said: "It was such a pleasure to see Princess Charlotte looking so pretty in our Forget-Me-Not smocked dress as she attended the Easter Sunday Church service."

Charlotte's dress:

Forget-Me-Not Smocked Dress, £119, Rachel Riley

She added: "With its classic hand-smocking design and smart Peter-pan collar, the dress has been in our collections for over 10 years, and with the sweet forget-me-not print symbolising remembrance and love, it is the perfect Easter outfit for any little girl to feel Spring-ready!"

Rachel Riley's designs are a firm favourite amongst the royals

The talented designer also said that all the smocked pieces the royal babies have worn previously, were made in the same workshop as the smocked outfit worn by Prince William when he was a baby!

In 1983, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were pictured in New Zealand, and Diana is seen cuddling her son, who indeed has a lovely smocked outfit on.

Baby Prince William in 1983

How lovely to know that some of his future children's clothes would be made in the same workshop years later?

