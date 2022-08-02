Kate Middleton is so stylish as she coordinates with Princess Charlotte

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton has arrived at the Commonwealth games! We are so excited that the hugely anticipated 2022 event is here. It's a huge event and a sporting highlight in the royal family's calendar.

This year, the Queen will not be making an appearance at the tournament, which runs from 28 July to 8 August, due to her mobility issues. But other members of the royal family will be there to show their support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived looking in great spirits. Kate looked as dazzling as ever, wearing a stunning white suit by Alexander McQueen, with a slim-line white top underneath, a white belt and she added super smart (and funky) toe cap shoes.

We loved her makeup, which was subtle and glowing, and she wore her famous hair in a perfectly blow-dried style. She was snapped with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who looked adorable in a Rachel Riley dress, which also featured bold white detail.

Kate and Charlotte arrived with Prince William

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit the sporting venues, and will attend a range of fixtures, and meet athletes, volunteers and support staff helping at the Games.

Charlotte wore a dress by Rachel Riley, and Kate an Alexander McQueen suit

The royals will also attend events and engagements in celebration of the Games, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, and pre-ceremony receptions.

At the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday, Prince Charles delivered a speech, part of which included the Queen's message which was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty in October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, before departing on its 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Speaking of important sporting events, we still can't get over how stunning Kate looked during the final of Wimbledon last month. We loved her gorgeous navy polka dot dress she sported at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Joined by husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, Kate stood out in the royal box rocking in the elegant number, which boasted romantic puffed sleeves, a ruffled waistline and a sophisticated midi-length hem.

