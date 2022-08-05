Kate Middleton's sunglasses collection revealed – plus where you can shop her favourite frames

Megan Bull
Kate Middleton has an incredible sunglasses brands. From Ray-Bans to Bvlgari, Givenchy and Tory Burch frames, find out her favourites, plus where you can shop her sunglasses.
An undisputed fashion icon, the Duchess of Cambridge has an eye for accessories, and come summer, she never fails to sport the best designer sunglasses.
From her many appearances at Wimbledon to sun-soaked royal tours around the globe, Kate has a few favourite frames that she never leaves the house without.
With an impressive collection that includes Ray-Ban, Givenchy, Bvlgari and Tory Burch, it's safe to say that we're just a little bit jealous. Want to get the royal look? We've combed through our fashion archives and discovered her exact go-to sunnies, plus where you can shop them for summer.
Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses
Duchess Kate wore her tortoiseshell Ray-Ban Wayfarers to Wimbledon in 2021
Duchess Kate loves Ray-Ban's classic Wayfarers in tortoiseshell. You might remember the iconic pair from her 2021 appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, where she teamed them with a Smythe navy blazer and a polka dot skirt by Alessandra Rich.
GET THE LOOK:
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses, £96.90, Amazon
Kate Middleton's Tory Burch sunglasses
The royal rocked her Tory Burch frames earlier this year
In one of her most recent visits to Wimbledon, the brunette beauty's sunglasses were identified as the 52mm Gradient Cat Eye frames by Tory Burch. Available to shop at Nordstrom, they may have a more expensive price tag, but they're so timeless you'll be wearing them for years.
GET THE LOOK:
Tory Burch 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, £148.44 / $172 , Nordstrom
Kate Middleton's Finlay Sunglasses
Kate teamed her Finlay Sunglasses with the prettiest pink dress from Rixo
Who could ever forget Kate's killer wardrobe during the Caribbean royal tour? Packing a pair of the Finlay Henrietta sunglasses, the mum-of-three rocked the £150 frames during a visit to Abaco in The Bahamas.
Henrietta Sunglasses, £150, Finlay
Kate Middleton's Givenchy Sunglasses
The mum-of-three is a fan of Givenchy sunglasses
Kate's clearly a Givenchy girl when it comes to sunglasses, and she owns several pairs from the designer, including the 'Obsidian', 'SGV767' and the 'SGV773' sunnies. Unfortunately, her past-season frames are now unavailable but there are plenty of new-season styles that you can browse for summer.
