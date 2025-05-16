9 affordable sunglasses that look like they could be designer (we won't tell if you don't)

Newsflash - it's sunny (well, was), and only going to get sunnier and the easiest way to bring a new lease of life into your wardrobe is with a new pair of sunglasses. A new pair of sunnies is the ideal way to upgrade any outfit (or hide a multitude of sins), so we're firm believers you can never have too many.

I know people that don't leave the house without a pair of sunglasses, come rain or shine, and this heatwave is low-burn ushering in the new sunglasses trends for 2025. We're talking the shapes, styles and lenses that the coolest of women are wearing.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a pair of sunglasses, especially if you're someone who likes to trade styles depending on your outfit. Some of the best stores for designer-looking sunnies include ASOS, Free People and Amazon have so many hidden treasures, you're spoilt for choice.

Celebrities wearing the best sunglasses of 2025 so far...

Thanks to Cannes 2025, we've been treated to a slew of celebs wearing the top designer sunglasses of the year. Halle Berry's oversized Chanel sunglasses are the timeless shape we've all probably worn while Bella Hadid's 90s slim frames are possibly the style of the season.

© Getty Bella Hadid's slim frames are easy to replicate on the high street

Some of the best designer sunglasses of 2025 have been showcased non-stop on famous faces, from Hailey Bieber's skinny sunglasses to Kim Kardashian's Alaïa sunglasses, worn as she testified about the 2016 armed robbery she was victim to. These designer sunglasses can cost upwards of £150 and if I'm honest, I haven't got the budget for that.

© Getty Kim's vintage Galliano court outfit was topped off with a pair of chic Alaia sunglasses

Which is why I turned detective to track down the best designer sunglasses dupes, costing less than your daily coffee and bagel run (or perhaps a touch more, but let's hope for the first).

© Getty Hailey Bieber's black designer sunglasses are loved by Kendall Jenner too

If you're looking for a new style but don't want to splash out, we've found nine pairs of designer-look cheap sunglasses with very affordable price tags...

Best designer dupe sunglasses at a glance The Celine sunglasses for less: Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses, £24 $30

Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses, Tom Ford aviator lookalikes: H&M Square Sunglasses, £12.99 $14.99

H&M Square Sunglasses, The Saint Laurent Cat-Eye dupes: & Other Stories Sunglasses, £27 $37

& Other Stories Sunglasses, Miu Miu's Regard sunnies for less : Amazon Slim Sunglasses, £9.99 $10.99

: Amazon Slim Sunglasses, Chanel sunglasses a-like: ASOS Design Oval Sunglasses, £13 $17.99

How I chose the best cheap sunglasses

Cost: Of course our first consideration was the price. Every pair in this edit is under £40 / $50, with the majority a lot less.

Of course our first consideration was the price. Every pair in this edit is under £40 / $50, with the majority a lot less. Designer-inspired : I've kept the pairs in the edit as close to some of the most in demand designer sunglasses of 2025. Some are direct lookalikes while some are such good quality, you'd think they've a much higher price tag.

: I've kept the pairs in the edit as close to some of the most in demand designer sunglasses of 2025. Some are direct lookalikes while some are such good quality, you'd think they've a much higher price tag. UV protection: Just because they come cheap doesn't mean they can't be high quality. We've only included pairs which genuinely protect your eyes with 100% UV protection.

Just because they come cheap doesn't mean they can't be high quality. We've only included pairs which genuinely protect your eyes with 100% UV protection. Variety: We know that different frames suit different face shapes so we've found a range, from cat-eye sunnies to aviators, slim 90s styles and oversized frames.

The cheap sunglasses we're loving right now...

1/ 9 & Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses © & Other Stories £27 at ASOS $37 at & Other Stories As lookalikes of the oversize Saint Laurent Cat-Eye Mica sunnies, it's no surprise & Other Stories' angular cat eye pair is always selling out. They come with 100% UV lenses, different colours and reviews say they feel really high quality.

2/ 9 Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses © Free People £24 at Free People $30 at Free People The metallic Celine Triomphe sunglasses continue to be bestsellers, but they're on the rather expensive side; Free People's done us good with this affordable lookalike, including the same metallic arms and frames and rounded oval shaped lenses. If you're in the UK, these New Look sunglasses are even cheaper at £10.99 and look almost the real Celine deal.

3/ 9 H&M Large Sunglasses © H&M £12.99 at H&M $14.99 at H&M If you're a fan of the aviator style sunglasses, you probably have Tom Ford's acetate aviators on your wish list. Save your cash and try H&M's aviator sunglasses, with a similar retro style large frame and tortoiseshell detailing.

4/ 9 Amazon Retro Oval Sunglasses © Amazon £9.99 at Amazon $10.99 at Amazon Is it me or are these Amazon sunglasses giving you Miu Miu vibes? For the Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner lovers, these Amazon frames are just like the slim, 90s style pairs these stylish women wear. They come in other colourways too, but I like the black for a sleek, chic look.

5/ 9 River Island Cream Slim Hexagon Sunglasses © River Island £16 at River Island $36 at River Island From the Loewe Cocktail Sunglasses to Chanel's oval frames, white sunglasses in a retro silhouette look timelessly glam and add elegance to even a white tee and jean shorts. River Island's come up with this designer-inspired pair, and even has gold hardware on the arms a la Loewe.

6/ 9 Mango Squared Frame Sunglasses © Mango £19.99 at Mango $39.99 at Mango These elongated rectangular shaped frames are giving me Gucci vibes, with their wide arms and hint of a cat eye. They also come in clear tinted frames, a very update on the usual black or tortoiseshell sunglasses.



7/ 9 Scamp & Dude Oversized Sunglasses © Scamp & Dude £35 at Scamp & Dude We can thank Sienna Miller for us all falling back in love with Chloe and their designer 70s vibes, including big, oversized shades. I spotted this pair at Scamp & Dude that are giving me Chloe feels, with the large frames and coloured lenses.

8/ 9 PLT Brown Wrap Around Visor Sunglasses © PLT £12 at Pretty Little Thing $12 at Pretty Little Thing Leaning into that sporty, Victoria Beckham visor aesthetic are these bargain sunglasses from Pretty Little Thing. They feature an oversized, visor shaped frame that curves slightly around the face.