Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 affordable sunglasses that look like they could be designer (we won't tell if you don't)
Subscribe
9 affordable sunglasses that look like they could be designer (we won't tell if you don't)
Anne Hathaway wearing black sunglasses

9 affordable sunglasses that look like they could be designer (we won't tell if you don't)

Introducing the new wave of affordable sunglasses...

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Newsflash - it's sunny (well, was), and only going to get sunnier and the easiest way to bring a new lease of life into your wardrobe is with a new pair of sunglasses. A new pair of sunnies is the ideal way to upgrade any outfit (or hide a multitude of sins), so we're firm believers you can never have too many.

I know people that don't leave the house without a pair of sunglasses, come rain or shine, and this heatwave is low-burn ushering in the new sunglasses trends for 2025. We're talking the shapes, styles and lenses that the coolest of women are wearing.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a pair of sunglasses, especially if you're someone who likes to trade styles depending on your outfit. Some of the best stores for designer-looking sunnies include ASOS, Free People and Amazon have so many hidden treasures, you're spoilt for choice.

Celebrities wearing the best sunglasses of 2025 so far...

Thanks to Cannes 2025, we've been treated to a slew of celebs wearing the top designer sunglasses of the year. Halle Berry's oversized Chanel sunglasses are the timeless shape we've all probably worn while Bella Hadid's 90s slim frames are possibly the style of the season.

Bella Hadid at Cannes 2025 wearing black slim sunglasses© Getty
Bella Hadid's slim frames are easy to replicate on the high street

Some of the best designer sunglasses of 2025 have been showcased non-stop on famous faces, from Hailey Bieber's skinny sunglasses to Kim Kardashian's Alaïa sunglasses, worn as she testified about the 2016 armed robbery she was victim to. These designer sunglasses can cost upwards of £150 and if I'm honest, I haven't got the budget for that.

Kim Kardashian wearing Alaia sunglasses at robbery trial© Getty
Kim's vintage Galliano court outfit was topped off with a pair of chic Alaia sunglasses

Which is why I turned detective to track down the best designer sunglasses dupes, costing less than your daily coffee and bagel run (or perhaps a touch more, but let's hope for the first).

Hailey Bieber wearing blue dress and black sunglasses© Getty
Hailey Bieber's black designer sunglasses are loved by Kendall Jenner too

If you're looking for a new style but don't want to splash out, we've found nine pairs of designer-look cheap sunglasses with very affordable price tags...

  • The Celine sunglasses for less: Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses, £24 / $30
  • Tom Ford aviator lookalikes: H&M Square Sunglasses, £12.99 / $14.99
  • The Saint Laurent Cat-Eye dupes: & Other Stories Sunglasses, £27 / $37
  • Miu Miu's Regard sunnies for less: Amazon Slim Sunglasses, £9.99 / $10.99
  • Chanel sunglasses a-like: ASOS Design Oval Sunglasses, £13 / $17.99

How I chose the best cheap sunglasses

  • Cost: Of course our first consideration was the price. Every pair in this edit is under £40 / $50, with the majority a lot less.
  • Designer-inspired: I've kept the pairs in the edit as close to some of the most in demand designer sunglasses of 2025. Some are direct lookalikes while some are such good quality, you'd think they've a much higher price tag.
  • UV protection: Just because they come cheap doesn't mean they can't be high quality. We've only included pairs which genuinely protect your eyes with 100% UV protection. 
  • Variety: We know that different frames suit different face shapes so we've found a range, from cat-eye sunnies to aviators, slim 90s styles and oversized frames.

The cheap sunglasses we're loving right now...

1/9

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses© & Other Stories

£27 at ASOS

$37 at & Other Stories

As lookalikes of the oversize Saint Laurent Cat-Eye Mica sunnies, it's no surprise & Other Stories' angular cat eye pair is always selling out. 

They come with 100% UV lenses, different colours and reviews say they feel really high quality.

2/9

Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses

Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses© Free People

£24 at Free People

$30 at Free People

The metallic Celine Triomphe sunglasses continue to be bestsellers, but they're on the rather expensive side; Free People's done us good with this affordable lookalike, including the same metallic arms and frames and rounded oval shaped lenses.

If you're in the UK, these New Look sunglasses are even cheaper at £10.99 and look almost the real Celine deal.

3/9

H&M Large Sunglasses

H&M Aviators oversized© H&M

£12.99 at H&M

$14.99 at H&M

If you're a fan of the aviator style sunglasses, you probably have Tom Ford's acetate aviators on your wish list.

Save your cash and try H&M's aviator sunglasses, with a similar retro style large frame and tortoiseshell detailing.

4/9

Amazon Retro Oval Sunglasses

Amazon Retro Oval Sunglasses© Amazon

£9.99 at Amazon

$10.99 at Amazon

Is it me or are these Amazon sunglasses giving you Miu Miu vibes? 

For the Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner lovers, these Amazon frames are just like the slim, 90s style pairs these stylish women wear. They come in other colourways too, but I like the black for a sleek, chic look.

5/9

River Island Cream Slim Hexagon Sunglasses

River Island Cream Slim Hexagon Sunglasses© River Island

£16 at River Island

$36 at River Island

From the Loewe Cocktail Sunglasses to Chanel's oval frames, white sunglasses in a retro silhouette look timelessly glam and add elegance to even a white tee and jean shorts.

River Island's come up with this designer-inspired pair, and even has gold hardware on the arms a la Loewe.

6/9

Mango Squared Frame Sunglasses

Mango Squared Frame Sunglasses© Mango

£19.99 at Mango

$39.99 at Mango

These elongated rectangular shaped frames are giving me Gucci vibes, with their wide arms and hint of a cat eye. They also come in clear tinted frames, a very update on the usual black or tortoiseshell sunglasses.

7/9

Scamp & Dude Oversized Sunglasses

Scamp & Dude Oversized Sunglasses© Scamp & Dude

£35 at Scamp & Dude

We can thank Sienna Miller for us all falling back in love with Chloe and their designer 70s vibes, including big, oversized shades.

I spotted this pair at Scamp & Dude that are giving me Chloe feels, with the large frames and coloured lenses.

8/9

PLT Brown Wrap Around Visor Sunglasses

PLT Brown Wrap Around Visor Sunglasses© PLT

£12 at Pretty Little Thing

$12 at Pretty Little Thing

Leaning into that sporty, Victoria Beckham visor aesthetic are these bargain sunglasses from Pretty Little Thing.

They feature an oversized, visor shaped frame that curves slightly around the face. 

9/9

Accessorize Flat Top Sunglasses

Accessorize Classic Flat Top Sunglasses© Accessorize

£16 at Accessorize

A pair of Ray Ban Wayfarers, with their flat top and square shape, are about as classic as a pair of sunglasses come. Shop Accessorize's version, with a similar angled shape and black colourway.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More