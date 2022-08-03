Kate Middleton wore a £11.99 Zara top and no-one noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, royal fans were delighted to see the Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Games with her husband Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte.

Looking as sophisticated as ever, Kate re-wore one of her favourite white suits by Alexander McQueen. She added toe cap high heel shoes by Camilla Elphick and finished the look with subtle silver jewellery and a pretty belt with a large buckle. But did you see her white top she wore underneath?

The top looked to be of the vest variety and cost just £11.99 from Zara. Result! It is currently available online in a variety of colours, and all sizes are still in stock. Vest tops are great for layering like Kate, as well as excellent staples to wear on holiday, too.

We loved her makeup, which was subtle and glowing, and she wore her famous hair in a perfectly blow-dried style.

Kate looked stunning in her all-white outfit

Princess Charlotte was by her side and wore an adorable Rachel Riley dress, which also featured bold white detail. The versatile frock is made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory breton stripe. It comes with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

Kate's vest:

Stretch top with wide strap, £11.99, Zara

This was the Cambridges' first appearance at the Games and comes shortly after William watched the England women's football team, the Lionesses, clinch victory over Germany at the Euro 2022 final on Sunday night.

Ribbed Racer Vest, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

The Wessex family sat behind the Cambridges, with Sophie looking gorgeous in white trousers and a pastel peach printed top. Her daughter Louise, 18, coordinated with the royal in a white blouse and a patterned maxi skirt in similar hues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Edward, who has been a regular attendee at the Commonwealth Games, was spotted watching the athletics fixtures with his children. The family also enjoyed the weightlifting and swimming events the day before.

