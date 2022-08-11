Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in must-see summer shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking a well-deserved break from their busy schedules, the Spanish Royal Family are spending some quality time together in Palma de Mallorca.

RELATED: Queen Letizia stuns in striking Zara mini dress

Pictured walking through the city centre, fans were no doubt surprised to see Queen Letizia, King Felipe, and their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia enjoying their summer vacation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get inspired with Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Braving the heat, Letizia switched up her usual designer dresses for a more lowkey look on Wednesday, as she tucked a crisp white shirt into a pair of statement striped shorts by high street brand, Pimkie.

Showcasing her gorgeous sun-kissed tan, the royal polished off her outfit with cream espadrilles by one of her favourite labels, BOSS, and carried a blue bohemian-inspired tote bag by Feel Mallorca.

MORE: How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

READ: Queen Letizia dazzles in floral Mango midi dress for rare family outing

Queen Letizia kept cool in a pair of summer shorts from Pimkie

Sweeping her glossy brunette hair into a low ponytail, Letizia added to her effortless aesthetic with barely-there natural makeup. Keeping the sunshine out of her eyes with Carolina Herrera's Chunky Round-Frame Sunglasses, it's safe to say that this royal can pull off even the most casual of outfits.

She was joined by her husband King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

As for the rest of her family, King Felipe sported a sky blue polo top, beige chino shorts and matching loafers for the occasion.

Clearly inheriting their mother's chic sense of style, Princesses Leonor and Sofia looked equally sophisticated on their vacation, with the former wearing a pink floral dress from Mango, and the latter donning a tropical print design from Sfera.

GET THE LOOK:

White Shirt, £29.99 / $49.99, Mango

Since heading off on holiday, Queen Letizia has been making headlines with her off-duty wardrobe, and on Sunday evening we saw the royal step out in another high street hit.

SANDRO Pinstriped Shorts, £109 / $148, Farfetch

Spotted enjoying dinner at Beatbik Restaurant, followed by a visit to the Paseo de Sagrera market, the 49-year-old wowed in a white and pink mini dress from Zara, which boasted a dazzling zebra print, a flippy skirt, a classic collar, subtle belting and long sleeves.

To finesse her pretty in pink look, she slipped on a pair of matching pink wedge heels by Spanish designer Clooui – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.