How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From beautiful printed dresses to chic tailored trousers, we know when Queen Letizia steps out during the summer she'll be looking impeccably stylish. If you too love her sartorial choices, we’ve found all of the best lookalikes for the Spanish royal's most wanted pieces to shop now and wear all season.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's 8 summer style staples, from Panama hats to affordable shades

MORE: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

A bright printed mini dress

Letizia no doubt turned heads as she stepped out in Palma last week looking stunning in the Zara dress of the season. The pink printed mini dress has been released in several colourways this summer.

Printed dress, £32.99, Zara

Letizia’s Zara dress is still in stock. Featuring a contrasting belt and ruffle skirt, pair it with espadrilles to wear it like a royal.

Santorini dress, £90, Aspiga

Made from lightweight organic cotton in a floaty cut, Aspiga's bright printed mini is the perfect day-to-night holiday dress.

Sleeveless patterned dress, £90, Boden

We could totally see Letizia in Boden’s new-in mini dress. It features a bright paisley print, ruffle detail and flattering semi-fitted shape.

Pink Skara dress, £79, Never Fully Dressed

We love this bold style from Never Fully Dressed in the brand's signature pink and red colour clash.

A black and white printed midi dress

A midi dress is Letizia's signature style and this high street piece from Mango went straight on our shopping lists. It features a black and white botanical print with cut-out detail.

Printed shirt dress, £35.99, Mango

The monarch’s Mango dress is almost completely sold out, but this shirt dress comes in a very similar print and is still available in every size. Style it with strappy sandals.

Printed midi dress, £110, & Other Stories

This printed & Other Stories midi dress will take you through every season in style.

MORE: 21 stylish strappy sandals for summer 2022

A pair of white tailored trousers

When she's not wearing a trusty midi dress, you'll often see Letizia in a white trousers and statement blouse ensemble. We love this tailored, slightly cropped pair.

Richmond 7/8 trousers, £70, Boden

Made from a cotton blend, Boden's Richmond trousers have just the right amount of stretch. They're smart and so comfortable.

Mango linen tailored trousers, £70, ASOS

Mango's linen tailored trousers will take you everywhere from the office to a night out.

A pair of wedge espadrilles

During the summer months, Queen Letizia is rarely seen without her wedge espadrilles. From white canvas to tan leather and most recently bright pink, she has a pair to complement every outfit.

Castañer Chiara 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £95, Net-a-Porter

Letizia is most frequently spotted in her white canvas pair by Spanish brand Macarena and Kate Middleton favourite Castañer has a very similar style available at Net-a-Porter.

Maureen sand canvas espadrille wedges, £149, LK Bennett

We've also found an almost identical pair of espadrilles at royal favourite, LK Bennett.

Pineapple square toe espadrille, £175, Russell & Bromley

If you love her tan leather pair, go for these espadrilles from Russell & Bromley.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.