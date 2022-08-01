Queen Letizia steals the moment in stunning satin slip dress - and it's so affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's nothing more timeless than a black slip dress. Simple in design, yet effortlessly elegant, the minimal black slip is the ultimate fashion weapon for any occasion, as proven by Queen Letizia of Spain on Sunday evening.

The 49-year-old royal enchanted onlookers as she sashayed in a satin slip dress from It-girl brand & Other Stories at the closing ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest. Letizia stepped out at the La Misericordia Cultural Center in Palma de Mallorca wearing the £85 number, stunning royal fans in the surprisingly affordable high street garment.

Complete with a sporty racer back, concealed zip and figure-flattering midi length, Queen Letizia adopted the classic 90s silhouette by slipping on a pair of embellished flat sandals.

In keeping with her high-street ensemble, the royal reached for her favourite beaded clutch from Mango. A vision of beauty, the Spanish Queen let her raven mane fall past her shoulders in a bouncy blowdry, rocking her go-to makeup combo.

Queen Letizia was the picture of elegance in the black satin gown

Teaming a brown smokey eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a subtle nude lip, Letizia practically glowed as she joined onlookers to watch the ceremony.

Royal fans were enchanted with Letizia's effortlessly chic ensemble, rushing to social media to pen their thoughts on her modish monochrome array. "Perfect look! She looks fantastic!!" gushed one fan, as another agreed: "So simple, yet so elegant."

"Everything about this look is difficult to wear successfully, and yet she does!!" added a third fan. Sadly, the royal's exact dress has swiftly sold out on & Other Stories, but there are several similar slip dresses available for those who wish to emulate Queen Letizia's unrivalled sophistication.

The royal presented awards at the 12th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2022

We love this flowy, modal number from Mango - and at just £49.99, we call that a royal bargain.

Flowy Modal Dress, £49.99, Mango

If you're opting for a more casual array, we're a fan of this scoop neck number from ASOS.

Scoop Neck Slip Dress, £28, ASOS

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia continued to reign supreme with her classic satin slip dress - and we need one in our summer wardrobe, stat.

