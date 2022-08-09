Queen Letizia stuns in striking Zara mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

To say that Queen Letizia is well-versed in the art of mixing high street and high fashion clothing would be a slight understatement. The 49-year-old royal enjoyed dinner at Beatbik Restaurant and a visit to the Paseo de Sagrera market in Palma de Mallorca looking spectacular in Zara.

Queen Letizia stepped out in the new must-have Zara dress of the season – a white and pink mini dress boasting a dazzling zebra print, a flippy skirt, a classic collar, subtle belting and long sleeves. To finesse her pretty in pink look, she slipped on a pair of matching pink wedge heels by Spanish designer Clooui.

The stylish royal wore her silky tresses down loose and opted for her go-to glam makeup look. For the occasion, she was joined by her daughter Princess Leonor, who also opted for wedge heels and a printed Zara mini dress in a rich shade of blue.

Queen Letizia rocked the Zara dress

To top the number off, Queen Letizia clasped a coordinating pink and white printed clutch wallet for her evening essentials.

The royal looked pristine in pink

Fans adored the royal's playful frock and praised her contemporary approach to dressing. "She looks fantastic! Love this colour and the material looks so light and breezy," one user commented, while another added: "She looks amazing." A third penned: "I love the bright pink of the dress and shoes and I especially like that in summer on a private occasion she is confident and modern enough to wear a short dress."

Printed Mini Dress, £32.99, Zara

As it happens, Queen Letizia's dress is still in stock and available to buy online – so why not *add to bag* before it's gone?

Queen Letizia recently enjoyed another family dinner at Ola de Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca wearing a summer-ready Mango dress. Featuring a midi length, cut-out detailing, black and white floral print, a sleeveless silhouette and a cinched waistline, the frock, which costs £49.99, is an affordable yet whimsical addition to the royal's holiday wardrobe.

