Queen Letizia of Spain's floaty thigh-split dress has fans in disbelief

The Spanish royals have led the way with stunning outfits this summer, and Queen Letizia of Spain has just bowled everyone over with her head-turning and off-shoulder thigh-split gown.

Letizia, 49, attended an evening reception at the Balearic Society in Mallorca on Thursday and amazed onlookers in a vibrant, flowing, off-the-shoulder red-orange gown with a dramatic thigh-high split and towering high-heeled espadrilles. It was impossible to overlook how toned and radiant the queen looked. Her gold accessories only made her glow even more.

The queen swept her hair back into a glossy low chignon and she wore ornate gold earrings which were made by Mallorca-based jeweller Isabel Guarch. Letizia chose bright espadrilles to match her dress and her look was complete.

Letizia's gown wowed the crowds

Hundreds of thousands of fashion fans have since flooded Instagram with compliments and keen inquiries as to where they can shop the look. One fan wrote: "She looks like a goddess." Another said: "Holy smokes! She looks spectacular!" while a third commented: "What an appearance! She is a dream. This is beyond fashion."

The queen was radiant in Mallorca

Letizia's dress is named the 'Aryana Long Dress' from Ibiza-based designer Charo Ruiz. Net-A-Porter and Forward sell the range – and it is selling quickly worldwide.

Aryana Maxi Dress, £608 / $578, FWRD

The black floral version of the dress was recently available in the Net-A-Porter sale for just £175 / $289 and they encourage shoppers to check back for stock alerts.

And this beautiful off-the-shoulder floral dress is available worldwide on Amazon at a bargain price of just £30 / $36. The thigh split, floaty fabric, and range of colour options are sure to please.

Floral Bardot Maxi Dress, £30 / $36, Amazon

If Queen Letizia's Duchess Kate style espadrilles caught your eye then head to Boden which offers a wide array of high heeled, flat, patterned and classic espadrilles to ship worldwide.

Fans can shop Letizia and Duchess Kate's favourite espadrilles

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia stepped out in Mallorca with her husband King Felipe, 51, and daughters Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofia, 15 to explore the Cartuja de Valldemossa Palace.

Her teenage daughter Leonor's fashion-forward look delighted fans, who have hardly seen her since she moved to Wales last year to complete her studies. The Princess debuted a pretty, retro-style white mini dress and she rocked high-heeled espadrilles which looked just like her mother and Duchess Kate's.

Leonor definitely made those shoes her own, establishing this royal family as one to watch for style inspiration.

