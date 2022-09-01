& Other Stories just dropped THE statement coat of the new season and we think Kate Middleton would love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From trouser suits to statement coats, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to wear a bold colour. Most often favouring red and orange hues, the 40-year-old royal has been spotted in bright pieces several times over the last few years, and it’s a style we can definitely get on board with.

If you want to wear the look as we move into the new season, we’ve just found the perfect piece. & Other Stories, a high street brand loved by the Duchess, has just dropped a bright orange longline coat in the new autumn/winter collection and we think Kate would be a fan.

The double-breasted style is made from 100% recycled wool, so it will definitely keep you warm through the colder months. Available in sizes XS-L, it costs £225 and will last you for years.

Kate was spotted in a bright orange coat just a few months ago at the Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff. She wore the bespoke Eponine jacket with navy pointed-toe heels, geometric gold earrings and a chic ponytail.

The Duchess was also pictured in a similarly vibrant Alexander McQueen coat at her Hold Still exhibition in 2020. A white top and black pleated midi skirt were just visible underneath and she accessorised with a pair of block heels.

& Other Stories’ new season coat has a modern, slightly oversized cut that’s more versatile than you might think. It’s an easy way to add colour to any outfit this autumn and we love it paired with matching orange trousers for a tonal ensemble or a more subtle knit dress and knee-high boots.

