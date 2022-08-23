Kate Middleton's two-tone shoe obsession is a hot trend for autumn - shop lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re wondering what the must have shoe for autumn is, we have a royal hint! Kate Middleton has been wearing two-tone cap toe shoes on repeat - and we know where you can shop her exact looks, plus some fabulous lookalikes.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's high heel collection has a sassy revamp - did you notice?

The cap-toe shoe is a true classic whether in heels, ballet flats or slingbacks. And the Duchess of Cambridge clearly loves the timeless style as much as we do.

MORE: Kate Middleton's blue engagement dress is trending again - shop the best lookalikes

SHOP: Marks & Spencer just gave Kate Middleton's designer tea dress a pretty update

Duchess Kate loves two-tone shoes - like these cap toe heels by Alessandra Rich

Duchess Kate has worn both high heeled cap stilettos and similar two-tone flats, from pricey designer looks to surprisingly affordable pairs.

KATE WORE: Alessandra Rich two tone heels, £540, MyTheresa

Kate stepped out wearing a £540 pair of slingback cap-toe heels from Alessandra Rich, pairing them with a cream-coloured shirt dress from Suzannah London.

SHOP SIMILAR: 'Madison' Slingbacks, were £199 now £139, LK Bennett

For the Royal Charity Polo Cup, Duchess Kate styled another white dress with cap-toe shoes, this time £195 slingback flats from Camilla Elphick.

The ‘Alicia’ Taupe & Black flats are nearly sold out, but just a few sizes are still available for pre-order.

KATE WORE: 'Alicia' flats, £195, Camilla Elphick

If you just have to get your hands (well, your feet) on a pair of these royal approved cap-toe shoes we’ve found some strikingly similar pairs that we’re sure Kate would love.

GET THE LOOK: ASOS DESIGN Lively slingback, was £18 now £14.50, ASOS

The best two-tone shoes like Kate Middleton's

M&S Collection Leather Bow Ballet Pumps, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

ASOS DESIGN Sally toe cap slingback block heeled shoes in beige, were £30 now £22.50, ASOS

Lutalica cap toe kitten heels, more colours, £44.99, Amazon

Ella handmade leather block heel shoes, £141, Etsy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.