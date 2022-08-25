Loved Kate Middleton's autumnal blazer? H&M has the perfect lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Between her various royal engagements, the Duchess of Cambridge has built up a blazer collection worth its weight in gold – including the gorgeous mink-coloured jacket that she donned in April.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's pink dress from Pippa's wedding has been updated for 2022 - and it's on sale

Stepping out in a beautiful beige blazer from Reiss, the royal's elegant style sparked a huge reaction from fans, and we couldn't love it more – especially for the new season. With its warm autumnal hues, Kate's blazer might just be the ultimate transitional piece, and we've found the best lookalike from H&M.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Priced at £34.99, this double-breasted design is a desk-to-daywear staple. Tailored for a more relaxed fit, it features notch lapels and statement buttons at the front.

In the reviews section, one happy shopper wrote: "I think the fit is really flattering. Perfect on the shoulders, but still has that smart almost oversized look. Quality of the material is really good and it is very comfortable to wear."

MORE: Kate Middleton's two-tone shoe obsession is a hot trend for autumn - shop lookalikes

READ: Wow! Everyone's saying this Anthropologie blouse is just like Meghan Markle's

Kate wore her Reiss blazer to a meeting with the Disasters Emergency Committee in April

Not sure how to accessorise it? Why not take style cues from Kate?

For her visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee, the Duchess layered her Reiss blazer over a white blouse and a pair of navy high-waisted, cigarette trousers by LK Bennett London.

She polished off the look with black heels and her favourite Citrine Pear Drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

GET THE LOOK:

Beige Blazer, £34.99, H&M

As for her hair and makeup, Kate rocked a sleek blow-dry and a radiant complexion. Dusting her eyes in a soft brown shadow, she added sunkissed bronzer to contour and a hint of berry-kissed lip gloss – simply stunning.

Clearly one of Kate's favourite blazers, she's worn it several times in the past, including at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, back in September 2020. Paying a visit to the armed forces base, the mum-of-three was on hand to meet with and thank those who assisted in the UK's civilian evacuation of Afghanistan.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.