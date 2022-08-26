The knee-high boots fit for royalty - including Kate Middleton's beloved brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Knee-high boots have been a longstanding wardrobe staple, and an absolute necessity when it comes to autumn fashion. But don't just take our word for it, for they've garnered a pretty impressive royal following too.

SHOP: 18 stylish winter boots to shop now before the new season starts

The Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Queen Letizia have all been spotted sporting the knee-high boot trend, here are the best options to buy right now (including Kate's exact pair!).

Are knee-high boots still in style?

Yes! Definitely. As a fashion stylist, I can tell you that finding a great pair of knee-high boots isn't always easy. Key things to consider are comfort, heel height, leg width and colour, because after all if you're looking to get a long-lasting pair it can cost you a fair bit of money.

From Penelope Chilvers to Russell and Bromley these are the knee-high boots that would get the royal seal of approval.

Flat knee-high boots we love

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of Penelope Chilvers' boots

Any fan of Kate Middleton's style will be well acquainted with Penelope Chilvers by now. First spotted on the royal back in 2004, clearly, these boots really do stand the test of time. And with a price point of close to £500, we're glad to hear it! Handmade with sustainably sourced Spanish leather with a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, these boots are your everyday go-to whether rain or shine.

Long Tassel Boot, £475, Penelope Chilvers

MORE: 10 cute cosy cardigans to wear this autumn - the fluffier the better!

READ: 10 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots

Zara Tindall's riding boots are a wardrobe staple

A great pair of riding boots are a definite royal wardrobe staple, just look at Zara Tindall. This & Other Stories pair are clean and fuss-free for a truly elegant feel. Pair with leggings and a chunky knit and all you'll need is a pony to fit right it.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots, £205, & Other Stories

Heeled knee-high boots we love

Russell & Bromley Uptown Square Toe High Leg Boot

Meghan Markle has worn her black leather boots during a number of royal engagements

You can't find a more classic pair of knee-high boots than Meghan Markle's black leather choice. This Russell & Bromley pair comes close to the ones worn by the Duchess of Sussex. Sophisticated yet sexy, they'll have your back through any occasion.

Dressage Knee High Boot, £375, Russell & Bromley

Public Desire Knee High Heel Boots

Princess Eugenie often teams her favourite knee-high boots with patterned dresses

For a relaxed slouchy looking boot like Princess Eugenie's, this Public Desire pair at ASOS ticks all the boxes. Just like the pair the royal wore, these boots have a pointed toe to elongate the leg and are made from a glossy satin-like fabric, giving them a slouchy fit. Pair with a knee-length black dress for a more formal look.

Public Desire Knee High Heel Boots, £27, ASOS

Shearling knee-high boots we love

Ugg Essential Tall II Boot

Kate was known to wear Ugg's while out and about in London

It's no secret that Kate Middleton was a fan of Ugg's before gaining her Duchess of Cambridge title, and once you try a pair you'll understand why. Soft, cosy and perfect for winter weather, a pair of Ugg's really can make those frosty mornings a little bit easier. Currently, on sale, these tall boots aren't quite knee-high but sit just below.

Essential Tall II Boot, £142.99, Ugg

Make-a-statement knee-high boots we love

Sosandar Bailey Croc Leather Knee Boot

Queen Letizia always makes a statement in her cherry-red boots

For the braver fashion folks out there, Queen Letizia is definitely the royal to follow, and her red knee-high boots have us swooning. This croc print option from Sosandar is a definite stand-out piece, working perfectly with a colour-blocked red look just like the Spanish royal.

Bailey Bordeaux Croc Leather Knee High Heeled Boot, £149, Sosandar

ASOS DESIGN Andi Western Boots

Princess Diana's cowboy boots are iconic

Princess Diana's cowboy boot and blazer look is still one of the most iconic looks in fashion history, and these ASOS boots remind us of just that. Made with a smooth faux-leather upper, these knee-high boots are great for anyone looking to give the classic shoe design a wild west twist and make a serious fashion statement. Tuck wide-leg trousers in and pair them with a blazer and cap for an instant Lady Di-inspired look.

Andi Western Boots, £46, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.