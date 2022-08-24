Kate Middleton's pink dress from Pippa's wedding has been updated for 2022 - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton wore a blush pink bespoke Alexander McQueen creation to her sister Pippa's wedding, the vintage-inspired designer dress was perfect for the occasion and became an instant classic. But just imagine if you could get Kate's look for under £200?

RELATED: Whoa! This Reformation dress is so similar to Meghan Markle's famous wedding guest dress

When we spotted this Reformation dress, we couldn't help but notice that it is strikingly similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's bridesmaid look – and it's on sale for £171 ($167)!

Duchess Kate wore a couture Alexander McQueen dress to sister Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding

MORE: This bargain Reformation wedding dress is sending brides wild

Duchess Kate memorably wore the silk McQueen creation and a matching fascinator to the countryside wedding as she kept an eye on little attendants Prince George and Princess Charlotte and watched Pippa marry James Matthews in 2017.

Nicola dress, was £285 / $278 now £171 / $167, Reformation

The lookalike dress from Reformation features a similar silhouette and features the same flattering V-neck, tailored waist and bishop sleeves as Kate's memorable dress.

Gimlet dress, was £390 / $388 now £195 / $194, Reformation

It would be a fabulous choice for a special date night, and the look is a lovely option for a wedding whether you're a guest or a bridesmaid.

Wedding season is coming sooner than you think, for both royal and non-royal brides!

The Reformation sale has so many perfect looks for special occasions - and there are even options for future brides.

The label's off the shoulder Gimlet frock is stunning... and on sale for just £195.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

No doubt the sale will be tempting, whether you're a copy-Kate fan or looking for a stunning wedding look..

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.