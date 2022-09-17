Zara Tindall looks graceful in traditional accessories for heartbreaking outing Princess Anne's daughter looked sombre for the occasion

Zara Tindall joined her family to stand vigil beside the coffin of her grandmother the Queen on Saturday evening. The royal looked pensive alongside her cousins including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for the emotional event.

READ: Zara Tindall looks effortlessly beautiful in statement hat for moving occasion

For the solemn occasion, Zara wore a black collared, long-sleeved dress with matching tights and court shoes - a fitting fashion choice for the reflective moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal grandchildren arrive to stand vigil over Queen's coffin

The equestrian wore her blonde hair styled in an elegant updo and opted for a natural makeup look. An even skin tone and a sweep of eyeliner highlighted her defined features.

She accessorised with a pair of large pearl drop earrings, in a nod to her late grandmother's favourite accessory. Zara also wore a black netted headband, as a modern take on a traditional mourning veil.

SEE: What happened at the previous royal funerals?

Zara looked sombre in a black collared dress

Zara's royal cousins looked sombre beside her, all sporting black in accordance with royal mourning protocol.

The vigil lasted for fifteen minutes in total. The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the formation, while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. At King Charles' request, both brothers donned a traditional military uniform.

Zara wore pearl earrings and a netted headband

Zara, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn stood by the middle of the coffin. The grandchildren paid their respects to the late monarch just a day after their parents, who held their own vigil on Friday night.

Notably, the grandchildren's spouses were not in attendance. Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank did not take part in the vigil – allowing the grandchildren to come together without their wives and husbands.

MORE: Zara Tindall cancelled engagement a day before the Queen's worrying health update

However, royal watchers will be seeing the royal's spouses present at the Queen’s funeral on Monday. At 10:44 am, the coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey, carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, just as her father King George VI was.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.