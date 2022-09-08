Zara Tindall cancelled engagement a day before the Queen's worrying health update

Zara Tindall pulled out of an event on Wednesday, just hours before fresh concerns for the Queen's health reached the public via a statement from Buckingham Palace.

READ: The Queen's four children and Prince William head to Balmoral

The Queen's granddaughter was due to appear at a Slingsby Gin event held in Surrey, but failed to turn up owing to 'childcare issues.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Philips' enduring love story

Whilst it's not known for certain whether Zara's absence had anything to do with the Queen's health decline, there's a chance the royal skipped the engagement to support Her Majesty.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral following Queen health concerns

MORE: Kate Middleton's heartache ahead of emotional change for Prince Louis

The 41-year-old was announced as a celebrity cadet for the gin brand's Golf Academy in March this year. The initiative created by Slingsby Gin, BMW PGA Championship sponsors, aims to inspire more women to get involved with golf and to champion the social side of the sport.

Zara Tindall pulled out of an event

Along with tennis enthusiast Judy Murray, Zoe Williams and Anna Woolhouse, the Olympic equestrian has just six months to master the game before competing for a spot in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 7.

News of Zara's absence comes amid growing concerns for the monarch's health. On Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The duo share a close bond

Members of the royal family are rushing to her side after doctors put her under medical supervision on Thursday over concerns for her health. The Queen's four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.

Concerns for the 96-year-old's mobility issues intensified this week after the Queen greeted Liz Truss at her Scottish bolthole. Royal fans were quick to spot her walking stick in addition to her significantly bruised left hand.

And on Wednesday, Her Majesty postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.

Her Majesty is currently staying at Balmoral

Health minister Lord Kamall said the thoughts of all those in the House of Lords are with the Queen and royal family after the news about concerns over her health. He said in the upper chamber: "I'm sure that all noble lords will be concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace about concerns over the health of Her Majesty.

"I'm sure that the thoughts of all noble lords are with Her Majesty and her family at this time."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.