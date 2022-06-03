Zara Tindall amazes in most incredible hot pink dress at Jubilee thanksgiving service The Queen's eldest granddaughter was a vision at the Cathedral

Zara Tindall arrived at St Paul's Cathedral today for a traditional thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday – and she looked wonderful!

READ: All you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert: airtime, performers and how to watch

As the Queen's eldest grandchild made her way into the Cathedral to join her family for the second day of celebrations, she wore a stunning dress in a hot pink colour. The colour highlighted her platinum blonde hair as she smiled and acknowledged delighted onlookers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul's Cathedral

The 41-year-old accessorised the look with a striking lilac headpiece, a matching bag and sleek heels. The mum-of-three opted for a fresh make-up look while her hair was pinned up in a mock bob with loose strands falling down one side of her face.

Zara, whose outfit choices and luminous makeup looks have been a hit with fashion fans of late, was joined by husband and former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who looked impeccable in his tailored black suit with grey trousers and a pink tie.

Zara looked stunning in a hot pink dress designed by Laura Green London

MORE: Zara Tindall's daughter just wore a £7.99 H&M outfit

The couple will join their fellow royal family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, private reception nearby at Guildhall following the thanksgiving service.

SEE: Zara Tindall looks flawless with casual ensemble as Queen rests in Balmoral

SEE MORE: 12 cutest moments between royal children and their beloved nannies: Princess Charlotte, Archie Harrison & more

Mike posted a picture of the couple to Instagram ahead of the service

On Saturday, Zara's mother Princess Anne is expected to represent the Queen at the Epsom Derby racecourse, where up to 40 past and present jockeys who have ridden for the Queen are due to form a guard of honour. As Zara is a keen horserider and silver Olympic medalist, she would be warmly welcomed if were she to make an appearance with her mother.

GET ZARA TINDALL'S JUBILEE THANKSGIVING SERVICE LOOK

Zara's bespoke Laura Green London coat dress is one of a kind, but Yoox London has a great lookalike that royal fans will no doubt love. And it's currently on sale.

Annie P full-length jacket, was £256 now £201, Yoox

RELATED: The royals love their mid-priced handbags - here's the proof

Zara and Mike coordinated their outfits

Meanwhile, tomorrow is also the first birthday of her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet so this will be a very busy and exciting weekend for all of the royals - with many outfit changes in order!

RELATED: The Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace: epic line-up revealed including Elton John and David Beckham

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.