Zara Tindall looks effortlessly beautiful in statement hat for moving occasion

Zara Tindall looked beautiful in an elegant boat neckline dress as she received the Queen's coffin alongside her family on Wednesday. The coffin was taken on a procession through central London to Westminster Hall, where the monarch will lie in state.

Her Majesty's eldest granddaughter opted for a sombre ensemble comprising of a sleek, belted black dress and an ebody cocktail hat. She joined the newly appointed Prince of Wales, the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family for the solemn and poignant occasion.

Zara, 41, was a vision of style and grace as she stood beside her husband Mike Tindall for the emotional occasion. She opted for a radiant makeup look, adding a honey-hued bronzer and nude lip to complete her glow, slicking her blonde hair back into a bun.

Zara added a pair of simple gold hoops adorned with pearls to elevate her respectful ensemble. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

Zara looked composed alongside her husband Mike Tindall

The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and arrived at Westminster Hall at 3pm. A service followed, which lasted around 20 minutes, and was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Mourners joined the queue hours in advance to attend the Queen’s lying in state which began at 5pm, and continues until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The procession on Wednesday followed emotional scenes on Tuesday evening when the late Queen was brought back to London by plane and taken to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Zara joined her mother at Balmoral to look at floral tributes for the Queen

As the State Hearse carrying the coffin began its journey from Northolt in north west London, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their phones.

The Queen's grandchildren were among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin's arrival at the palace.

The late Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral aged 96 - making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

