Camilla debuts glamorous hair transformation after becoming Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla appears to have undergone a style renaissance since her husband, the newly appointed King Charles III, acceded to the throne following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Debuting her new look, the 75-year-old royal was photographed welcoming governors-general from the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, sporting what royal fans are calling an "angled bob". The Queen Consort's new feathered hairstyle features more face-framing features, adding texture and volume to her signature tresses.

Camilla also appears to have brightened her former, ashy blonde look with buttery-blonde highlights, a departure from her longer, darker bob photographed earlier this week.

Royal fans were quick to notice the Queen Consort's modish new look, sharing their thoughts on Instagram account @royalhairchatter. "I really think that this is a wonderful cut and colour for Queen Camilla!" wrote a royal fan, as another penned: "I love it! Much more chic."

The Queen Consort appeared to debut a new feathered hairstyle

"This is a very flattering cut and colour. Really takes years off Queen Camilla and makes her look much more modern," commented a third royal fan.

Camilla is loyal to her London hairdresser Jo Hansford, though it is not confirmed whether Jo is the craftswoman behind the Queen Consort's latest 'do.

The royals join the nation in a period of mourning following the death of Her Majesty, a protocol the family takes extremely seriously.

While royal fashion etiquette declares the family must wear black until mourning officially ends as a mark of respect, that doesn't prohibit the royals from elevating their look in other ways.

Camilla's hair was previously longer, and had a more ashy tone

Princess Beatrice has been known to amp up her stunning auburn mane with hair extensions during official royal engagements, most famously attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh while sporting a sleek, curled ponytail that cascaded down to her waist.

The Princess of Wales is also known to tailor her hairstyle to an engagement, showcasing an array of elegant up-dos, voluminous curls and vampy "bronde" highlights in recent months.

Royalty from all corners of the globe are expected to attend the Queen's funeral, held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September. Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III will be joined by the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all other adult members of the Queen's immediate family.

