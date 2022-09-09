Duchess Camilla looks regal in poignant pearls for Queen Consort debut The royal and King Charles III have returned from Balmoral

Camilla, Queen Consort made an elegant appearance alongside her husband, the new King Charles III, as they returned to London on Friday following the Queen's sad death.

The 75-year-old royal was simply dressed for the sombre yet moving occasion, elevating her black mourning dress with her favourite three-strand pearl necklace. Met with cries of 'God Save the King', Charles and Camilla shook hands with emotional royal fans as they made their way into Buckingham Palace following an emotionally fraught 24 hours at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Queen Consort, whose new title is purely ceremonial, was smartly clad in a fit-and-flare dress with a subtle V-neck slit. She complemented the attire with simple black heels, tights and a bouffant blow-dry.

Camilla kept her accessories simple, adorning her outfit with a diamond-studded knot brooch, which she has worn in the past, and her favourite pearls.

The jewels are synonymous with her iconic anniversary portrait with Charles, making them a fitting choice to mark his debut as King.

The Queen Consort looked elegant in black

The timeless necklace, which boasts a fitted clasp at the front, was worn by Camilla in a portrait image taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski – who also shot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement portrait – to mark her 14th wedding anniversary.

As Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned and anointed during Charles' coronation, although hers will be a much simpler ceremony.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greeted the crowds

The consort of a monarch is expected to "provide companionship and moral and practical support". Prince Philip carried the title of consort to the Queen from the moment of her accession in 1952 up until his death in 2021, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history.

The monarch's death was confirmed at 6.30pm on Thursday, with an official statement reading: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

