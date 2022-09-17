Princess Beatrice looks poised in blazer dress for touching vigil The princess held her composure for the emotional event

On Saturday evening, Princess Beatrice was joined by her family as she attended a vigil in Westminster Hall where she paid her respects to her late grandmother the Queen.

The royal looked deep in thought as she stood beside the late monarch's coffin with her relatives - including her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Zara Tindall.

For the tear-jerking moment, Princess Beatrice wore a belted blazer-style dress complete with a chiffon pleated skirt by Self Portrait.

She wore her silky auburn locks in a sleek ponytail and opted for a natural makeup.

Princess Beatrice wore one of her signature headbands

In terms of headwear, something the royal is renowned for, she donned an oversized black headband, complete with bow detailing, by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery.

The mother-of-one opted to wear only her wedding and engagement rings. A pair of black tights and black ankle-strap heels completed her traditional mourning attire.

The vigil lasted for fifteen minutes in total. The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the formation, while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. At King Charles' request, both brothers donned traditional military uniform.

Beatrice joined her sister, Eugenie, and their cousins

Princess Beatrice, Zara, Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn stood at the middle of the coffin. The grandchildren paid their respects to the late monarch just a day after their parents, who held their own vigil on Friday night.

Notably, the grandchildren's spouses were not in attendance. Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank did not take part in the vigil – allowing the grandchildren to come together without their wives and husbands.

However, royal watchers will be seeing the royal's spouses present at the Queen’s funeral on Monday. At 10:44 am, the coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey, carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, just as her father King George VI was.

