Queen Consort Camilla's subtle tribute to late Queen with sentimental jewel

Camilla, Queen Consort has been a pillar of strength for the newly appointed King Charles III as he steps into his mother's role following her death.

The Queen Consort joined her husband and other members of the royal family in an intimate ceremony to receive Her Majesty the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. Camilla was photographed en route to the Queen's official residence, donning a poignant piece of jewellery with heartwarming significance to the late monarch.

The royal looked sombre as she was pictured wearing traditional mourning black. She was dressed in a smart black jacket, pinning a turquoise shamrock brooch set in diamond-encrusted leaves to her lapel.

Wearing black during a period of mourning is a practice steeped in royal tradition, though Camilla's choice to elevate her monochrome ensemble with a colourful brooch could be a subtle nod to the late Queen's instantly recognisable rainbow wardrobe.

The royal was photographed wearing the statement turqouise brooch

The brooch, which has been in Camilla's archive for several years, also matches the description of a Persian turquoise and diamond brooch listed among the Queen’s wedding gifts from 1947.

The Queen's delicate accessory is understood to be a gift from the Dowager Duchess of Portland. It's not known whether Her Majesty passed on the gift to Camilla, or loaned it to her for poignant engagements.

Camilla last wore the shamrock brooch in Northern Ireland in March this year, and donned the royal heirloom for the funeral of the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire in 2014.

The Queen Consort also paid a poignant tribute to the late monarch in Edinburgh on Monday. The 75-year-old royal donned her rarely seen Diamond Thistle Brooch to attend the moving church service alongside her husband, the new King Charles III.

The Queen Consort attended an intimate ceremony to recieve the Queen's coffin

The brooch was originally one of the Queen Mother's go-to pieces and she would often pin it to her hat for formal visits. The jewel was later passed on to the Queen when her mother passed away in 2002, who then presented it to Camilla.

