Royals fans spot big difference between Prince Harry and Prince William's uniform The Duke of Sussex wore his uniform to stand vigil for his late grandmother

Royal fans have noticed some differences between Prince Harry and Prince William's uniforms as the two brothers stood Vigil around their late grandmother, the Queen, on Saturday.

MORE: Royal fans touched by Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren in special Vigil clip shared by royal family

The Duke of Sussex was granted permission by his father, King Charles, to don his military uniform for the important moment, despite previously sporting a morning suit during the official mourning period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, arrive for Vigil

But royal watchers noticed that while the Prince of Wales' uniform included the late monarch's initials 'ER' on the shoulder of his uniform, as well as his hat, Prince Harry's did not.

The reason for the variance between the two brothers' uniforms is unclear, however, the same difference was noticeable at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 during which the brother donned their military uniforms. In one photo from the wedding day, the initials can clearly be seen on William's uniform, while Harry's is without.

MORE: King Charles and Prince William's surprise visit to mourners waiting to see Queen lying-in-state

MORE: Queen Consort shares moving tribute to the Queen: 'I will always remember her smile'

Prince Harry and Prince William on Harry's wedding day

The initials are not the only difference between the brother's uniforms. William wore Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, complete with the garter sash, the garter star, and medals from the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees alongside RAF Pilot Wings.

Harry also wore a Blues and Royals No 1 Uniform, but sported KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Army Pilot Wings. Harry's change of clothing plan was made without his involvement, HELLO! understands.

Prince William and Prince Harry were joined at the moving event by their cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Servern. Spouses were not present at the vigil.

Prince William and Prince Harry at the Queen's Vigil on Saturday

The Queen's grandchildren stood deep in thought as they guarded Her Majesty's coffin while she lay in state at Westminster Hall prior to Monday's state funeral.

The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the coffin, and the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. William was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; while Harry was flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.