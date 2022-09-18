King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host state event before Queen's funeral – best photos See the best photos from the special Buckingham Palace reception

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla hosted a glittering reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night.

The new monarch invited world leaders, official overseas guests and working royals to come together on the eve of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral for a special event in her honour. Also in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne. Due to the fact that only working royals are taking part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew, were not on the guest list.

Among the attendees were over 30 members of overseas royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, as well as world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

While the event is classed as an evening reception, it has been decided that the dress code is lounge suit, meaning the ladies will not be required to wear tiaras.

Generally speaking, tiaras are reserved for events that start after 5pm and there are only a certain number of occasions when it is appropriate – including inaugurations, royal dinners, and state visits.

Camilla, Queen Consort was pictured arriving at the reception, looking smart and sombre in a black ensemble.

The UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary were among the first guests to arrive. Conservative leader Liz was sworn in as the 15th prime minister of the Queen's seven-decade reign, just two days before Her Majesty's death.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the reception after visiting the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall and signing the book of condolence at Lancaster House.

On Monday, Charles will lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch at the state funeral for the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

Two thousand people including international royals and world leaders will come together for a day of pageantry and military processions to remember the late Queen.

