The last time the Queen wore a tiara revealed

The Queen had a breathtaking collection of jewels and her tiaras always brought the wow factor, that's for sure. They are amongst the most extravagant and stunning in the world.

The monarch only wore her ornate pieces for extra-special and momentous royal engagements, such as state banquets or milestone moments, so it was pretty epic to see one.

When was the last time she wore a tiara? Well, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of special events when a tiara would be called for were cancelled throughout 2020 and 2021. However, in October 2020, the Canadian Government released a portrait of the then 94-year-old monarch. The striking masterpiece, which was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, shows Her Majesty wearing a white embroidered dress with her Canadian insignia, as Sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit.

The Queen also wears glittering diamond and blue sapphire jewels from the King George VI Victorian Suite, including a necklace and earrings that were given to Elizabeth as a wedding present from her father King George VI in 1947.

The tiara was commissioned in 1963 by Her Majesty to match the set.

The Queen and former President Trump in 2019

In 2019, the Queen memorably wore her Burmese Ruby and Diamond tiara for the State Banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

The former President and his wife Melania ended the first day of their UK visit with the glittering banquet, which was held at Buckingham Palace and hosted by the Queen. The Queen's sparkling ruby tiara was offset perfectly by her white dress, which she accessorised to perfection with silver court shoes and a matching bag.

