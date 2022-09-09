The Queen's top fashion moment remembered - and it was huge We will never forget this…

Queen Elizabeth II had so many incredible fashion moments. From her exquisite coronation outfit in 1953, to her much-loved Ascot looks, she always looked on point.

READ: The Queen's style staples will go down in fashion history

But one of her most memorable has to be when she made an appearance at London Fashion Week in 2018. Her Majesty sat on the front row next to Anna Wintour during Richard Quinn's SS18 show and we will never forget it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Obituary

It was the mother-of-four's first appearance at the iconic event, and it was in order to present the emerging designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – which recognised his talent and originality, specifically his prints.

MORE: 8 times the Queen was a complete style icon

As always, she dressed for the occasion, turning heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals.

The Queen and Anna Wintour in 2018

Anna, meanwhile, kept on her trademark sunglasses during the show, and wore a floral print dress. The pair looked to be having a chuckle at the time, and the renown Vogue editor, who often appears quite stern, looked in great spirits as she chatted with the monarch.

The pair looked in great spirits

Presenting Richard with his award, the Queen told crowds at the time: "It is a great pleasure to be here at London Fashion Week today. From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs.

It was a special moment to see the Queen at London Fashion Week

"As a tribute to the industry, and as my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent.

MORE: The Queen: Royal website updated as King Charles III succeeds the throne

"I would like to thank the British Fashion Council for selecting the first winner - Richard Quinn."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.