Queen Letizia of Spain epitomises elegance in pencil dress at Queen's funeral The Spanish royal paid her respects at Westminster Abbey

Queen Letizia of Spain looked poised and elegant at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, following royal mourning protocol in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble.

The 49-year-old Spanish royal joined her husband King Felipe VI of Spain at Westminster Abbey to pay her respects to the late monarch, who served on the throne for over seven decades. Also present were the Queen's immediate family, including the newly appointed King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Queen Letizia opted for a polished pencil dress, adding a black veiled hat to her sombre outfit. In keeping with her midnight colour palette, the Spanish royal opted for sleek black heels and silver accessories, including a pair of leaf motif diamond earrings.

Opting for her go-to makeup combination – a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a subtle nude lipstick – the mum-of-two wore her hair down in voluminous curls.

Queen Letizia was joined by her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain

Queen Letizia paid her respects to the late monarch earlier this week by wearing all-black to her recent engagements, adhering to royal mourning protocol.

King Filipe VI and Queen Letizia were pictured giving their condolences to the ambassador of the United Kingdom, Hugh Elliott, when they were photographed wearing mourning outfits.

The royal added a black veiled hat to her sombre outfit

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London following seven days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The televised service, which included a national two minutes silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Queen Letizia has been wearing all-black to her recent royal engagements this week

Following the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service. A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening.

The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried, and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

