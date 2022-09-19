Princess Eugenie is elegant in bold hat and gold jewellery at Queen’s funeral Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter paid her respects

Princess Eugenie put in a sombre appearance at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, looking beautiful in a dazzling black coat dress complete with gold buttons.

The 32-year-old royal looked stunning in her understated and elegant outfit, arriving at Westminster Abbey arm-in-arm with her supportive husband Jack Brooksbank.She wore a striking, wide-brimmed, boater-style hat and carried a statement bag. We loved her gold earrings.

She wore her hair in a lightly curled style and bold makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla

Eugenie was naturally also joined by her elder sister Princess Beatrice, brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her mother Sarah Ferguson at the historic event. Meanwhile, her father Prince Andrew joined his siblings in the funeral procession, following behind the coffin on foot.

Wearing black during a period of mourning is customary for the royal family, a practice deeply rooted in royal tradition and used as a mark of respect for the dead.

Princess Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank

Although the style rule is only observed during the period of court mourning, which is set to end seven days after the Queen's funeral, it is up to the bereaved how long they decide to continue wearing black – a tradition thought to have been started by Queen Victoria.

The moving funeral saw around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch. Military lined the streets of London alongside royal well-wishers as a two-minute silence was observed. They joined members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people – at 11am.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor. There will also be a private interment service featuring senior members of the royal family later in the evening.

