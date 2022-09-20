The Queen loved this trend long before Princess Kate - photo The royally-approved accessory had the Queen's stamp of approval…

If there is one hair accessory that's widely loved, it has to be the humble headband. It's had a designer revamp in recent years, and also featured heavily in Gossip Girl, crowning Blair Waldorf's mane. The royal ladies are hugely partial to a headband and often wear them on special occasions.

You may think the Princess of Wales was the first royal to put the headband back on the map, closely followed by Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, but you'd be wrong.

The late Queen was actually the first royal to rock one back in 1954.

The Queen looked stunning wearing her headbad in the 50s

The monarch visited an exhibition of handicrafts by disabled servicemen at the Lord Roberts Workshops in London, wearing a velvet-covered headband featuring floral applique detail at the side. Beautiful, isn't it?

Some of the royal ladies even paid tribute to the Queen at her state funeral by wearing headbands. Lady Amelia Windsor, the distant cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William who is 42nd in line to the throne, teamed her beautiful black dress with a unique headpiece crafted from flattened black bows. It looked totally striking.

Lady Amelia Windsor rocking her headband

Lady Louise Windsor teamed her lovely Theory dress with a velvet headband which came complete with an outstretched bow.

Lady Louise Windsor's headband was by Jane Taylor

It was by Jane Taylor - the company that Kate Middleton often heads to when she adds to her epic headband collection.

Speaking of her collection, which is worth around £10,000, Kate's most memorable headband has to be the style she wore in 2018 at her son Prince Louis' christening.

Princess Kate's most famous headband

Turning to Jane Taylor as always, her £960 creation was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.

