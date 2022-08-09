Princess Beatrice & Kate Middleton's twinning style moment we bet you missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram which royal fans loved.

Eugenie uploaded a lovely series of photos of them together, including a never-before-seen snapshot with their cousin Zara Tindall.

"Happy birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Eugenie wrote alongside the post.

We couldn't help but notice how stylish the sisters looked in the snaps. In the very first slide, Beatrice was wearing a cream, tweed dress with a large collar. Royal Instagram fashion account - Royal Fashion Police - identified the frock to be the same dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore a few months earlier.

Kate wore the style in May, when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists headquarters. The £400 style was cut in a belted blazer shape and boasted a tapered, classic fit. On the pockets, there was an intricate lace detail, in the shape of pineapples.

Kate wore the same dress in May

Kate and Beatrice are known for their fabulous taste in dresses. Both enjoy colourful creations, great cuts, and sport a pure mix of designer and high street threads.

Kate and Beatrice's dress:

Tailored Crepe Midi Dress, £400, Self Portrait

We've seen them enjoy many similar labels, from Needle & Thread to Reformation.

Most notably, Beatrice and Kate have a penchant for designer brand The Vampire's Wife, and many believe they put the British-born label on the map.

Both ladies wore sparkling emerald dresses by the brand. Kate has donned the Falconetti dress whilst on the royal tour of Ireland with Prince William in 2020, and Beatrice memorably wore the sold-out 'Veneration' dress to Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019, Dreamy in green!

