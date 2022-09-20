The Countess of Wessex's history-making outfit - hidden details revealed This is so special…

The Countess of Wessex chose a beautiful outfit for the funeral of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey for the service, mother-of-two wore a sumptuous Suzannah London black coat dress with a unique - and symbolic - embroidered floral pattern scattered all over.

The brand has since revealed that this item was made just for the royal, and the Lily of the Valley detail was in tribute to the monarch, as they were the flowers that were part of her wedding bouquet.

Taking to Instagram with a selection of photographs of talented seamstresses sewing, the caption read: "An absolute honour and privilege to be given this opportunity to be a small part of modern history yesterday.

Sophie looked stunning in her Suzannah London dress

"Thank you to our dedicated team and all at @jennykingembroidery to enable the making of this beautiful coat dress design for HRH Countess of Wessex.

"Many beautiful panels of Italian wool and silk satin were embroidered as a tribute with Lily of the Valley - Her Majesty’s favourite flowers, intertwined with florals from her wedding bouquet."

Sophie with her husband, Prince Edward

Countess Sophie was accompanied by her husband, the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, their son James Viscount Severn, and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor - who looked lovely in a black flutter sleeve frock by The Theory.

After the Queen's death, the Wessex's released a personal tribute to the monarch, which read: "We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."

