Princess Kate just wore high street heels - and the new colourway is pretty epic

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Tuesday and we loved seeing the pair together, looking in great spirits. William and Kate started off their Welsh tour in Holyhead, North Wales, visiting the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they met with crew and volunteers.

Mother-of-two Kate looked incredible, rocking an all-black ensemble, and she added a serious pop of colour, in the form of a stunning new red coat from L.K.Bennett. The £599 style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets.

But did you notice her high heels? The 40-year-old wore one of her favourite pairs of heels, known as the '100Point block heel shoes' from luxury high street store, Russell & Bromley. Kate has worn this style during many public appointments and this is probably because they are chic yet comfortable.

The website says of the style: "100Point boasts an elegant silhouette with contemporary details. Crafted from luxuriously soft black nappa leather, this style has been designed with a chic pointed toe and finished on a leather-laid blade block heel."

Kate wearing her Russell & Bromley heels

The store has recently dropped a new colourway - in white! We love this modern colour, it would be ideal to team with a pretty floral dress.

Kate's shoes:

100Point block heel shoes, £245, Russell & Bromley

The brunette royal is no stranger to high street shoes.

Principles Daisy Block Heeled Court Shoes, £45, Dorothy Perkins

She famously donned L.K.Bennett's Sledge high heel pumps in 2011, and they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

The comfortable, durable shoes are ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit and need to spend the entire day standing on your feet; rather like Duchess Kate!

Kate's favourite nude high heels:

Sledge Beige Patent Platform Courts, £229.00, L.K.Bennett

The signature court shoes are set on a sleek stiletto heel and include a modern platform, flattering almond toe and enhanced –curved-to-the-heel shape. The refined style could be worn to both the office and a party.

