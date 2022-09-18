Princess Kate wears Catherine Walker dress as she meets First Lady of Ukraine The Princess of Wales meets Olena Zelenska

On Sunday afternoon, the Princess of Wales looked as beautiful as ever as she held an audience with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace.

The royal wore a black coat dress by Catherine Walker as she greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife. She wore her hair in a lighty curled style and subtle makeup highlighted her face. The dress is the same style she wore to Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

Mother-of-two Olena wore a long black dress and matching blazer as she was greeted warmly by Kate. The ladies wore black as a mark of respect ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Olena will be joining over 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries at the Queen's funeral on Monday, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. She will join President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amongst others.

Princess Kate with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace

The 44-year-old will attend the funeral alone without her politician husband, who has not left Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, which began in February.

Kate's appearance at Buckingham Palace comes after she attended a lunch held for the governors-general of the Commonwealth Nations on Saturday.

Kate wore the same style during Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

Paying homage to Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, Princess Kate looked effortlessly elegant wearing a trio of pearls around her neck. The late monarch was rarely seen without her pearl necklace, an accessory deemed synonymous with her magisterial sense of style. Buckingham Palace confirmed the mother-of-three was wearing lesser spotted pearls from Her Majesty's collection, which are believed to have been gifted to Prince William's wife. The mother-of-three also elevated her all-black ensemble with a three-strand pearl bracelet, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Royal fans will likely see a lot of pearls adorning the likes of the Princess of Wales, the Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex and more royal ladies over the next few weeks.

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

