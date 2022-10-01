The Queen’s 10 most iconic handbag moments of all time The late monarch owned the most beautiful bags

Queen Elizabeth II owned the most splendid collection of accessories. She was rarely pictured without a sleek bag in hand, which was usually crafted by Launer London. Whether sporting a colourful skirt set, furs or tartans, the late monarch never failed to perfect a royally stylish outfit with a trusty handbag.

The Queen owned over two hundred handbags, each boasting their own unique detailing and occasion. While speaking to Vogue, Launer London CEO Gerald Bodmer said: "[The Queen] once told me that she doesn’t feel dressed without a bag." We couldn’t agree more.

Intrigued to see some of the Queen's best handbag moments from across the years? Keep scrolling to have a gander at the late royal's beautifully refined purses…

Patent black purse

Back in May 1995, the Queen hooked this elegant patent bag over her arm during a visit to Hyde Park. The square shape of the item coupled with the toned-down gold hardware made for a classy choice of accessory.

Gold evening bag

All eyes were on the royal's glistening gold handbag during the State Opening of Parliament in 2002. The Queen smiled upon her arrival, where she delighted fans by wearing the bag in addition to the State Diadem which was made for the coronation of her father George V.

Embroidered yellow purse

In 1999, the Queen arrived at the Hungarian State Visit Return Banquet held at the Compleat Angler in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. She looked beautiful in a yellow-tone embroidered dress that came with a matching handbag that boasted identical mystical detailing.

Sleek white bag

The Queen opted for something a little larger during an official visit to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus in 1993. The patent cream accessory was the perfect choice for larger items during the overseas trip – and with its pristine sheen, we can see why the royal slipped it on for the event.

Metallic envelope bag

Never one to miss out on the opportunity to dress up, the royal stepped out at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance in 2012 looking sublime in silver. This might just be her most retro handbag look – and we’d love to see one just like it in our own wardrobes.

Rounded white bag

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Ascot in 1973 looking fabulous in a silk mint green coat and a matching dress. To complete her look, she donned a green hat peppered with cream blossoms by Simone Mirman and clasped a crisp white bag – adding a light touch to her spritely ensemble.

Gold occasion purse

Not only was she Queen of our hearts, but she was also Queen of the handbags. This is one of our favourite additions – a gold chainmail evening purse with the most dazzling metallic finish. The late monarch wore the stunning item during a glamorous trip to Malta in 1967.

Silver frame bag

Another sensational silver moment! The monarch was joined by her husband The Duke of Edinburgh to attend a gala performance of 'Our Extraordinary World' at The Royal Opera House In 2012. The royal duo looked ever so smart, with the Queen slipping on a silver frame bag for all her opera evening essentials.

Satin day bag

During a trip to Nigeria in 1956, the young Queen Elizabeth hooked this luxurious satin bag in the palest shade of blue over her arm. She looked ethereal in her floral frock, which was elevated by her choice of accessory for the occasion.

Small chevron evening bag

Last but certainly not least, Queen Elizabeth's most experimental handbag of them all. Showcasing eye-catching Missoni-style chevron detailing crafted from luminescent gold threads, this piece was a true showstopper.

