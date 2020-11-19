The Queen's royal skincare products are surprisingly affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether she's attending a royal wedding or photographed on an official engagement, there's no denying that the Queen has a flawless complexion. If we could look half as good as Her Majesty at 94 we would be pretty happy!

Of course, her beauty regime plays a huge part in keeping her skin in tip-top form. So what products does the monarch use?

Despite the fact that little has been disclosed about her daily skincare regime, there are several beauty brands the Queen is known to favour – and many of her rumoured products are surprisingly affordable.

Keep reading to see a peek inside the Queen's beauty cabinet…

The Queen applies lipstick at a Royal event

The Queen has given a royal nod to the French luxury brand Clarins. Having used its products ever since her coronation in 1953 -when she commissioned the company to design a shade of lipstick to complement her gown - the monarch reportedly favours the Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact in Transparent Fair and is said to keep her hands in tip top by covering them in Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream too.

Clarins Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact, £28, Feel Unique

Elizabeth Arden has held a royal warrant for over 55 years, so it is extremely likely that reports of the Queen being a regular user of the brand's products are true.

Rumour has it that the Queen keeps her skin smooth with a layer of Elizabeth Arden's cult beauty product, Eight Hour Cream, which is said to work miracles on dehydrated skin.

Plus, it can be found inside HELLO!'s beauty box, alongside the Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum.

Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £28, Lookfantastic

Speaking of Elizabeth Arden, the lipstick lover is rarely seen without a slick of fuchsia pink lippie. Although it's not known exactly which colour HRH prefers, she does tend to sport bold pink shades, similar to the brand's standout shade Wildberry.

Elizabeth Arden lipstick, £22, Look Fantastic

Yardley London English Lavender Soap is apparently stocked inside the royal palaces, such is the Queen's love of the fresh smelling product. It has been one of the world's leading suppliers of quality soaps and perfumes since 1770, which is no doubt one of the reasons the British brand has been endorsed by the monarch.

And if you fancy bringing a pinch of the royally-loved fragrance into your own home, the trio of luxury soaps are included inside HELLO!'s beauty box – which is a total bargain at just £38!

Yardley English Lavender Soap Trio, £4.99, Fragrance Direct

When it comes to smelling good, the Queen is said to use Floris London. Having been given the royal warrant, the perfume house is discreet about which is the 94-year-old's personal preference - but since carnations are reported to be her favourite flower, evidence points to White Rose, a floral fragrance with spicy notes of carnation.

Floris White Rose, was £60 now £41.45, Allbeauty

Although rarely seen without her gloves, the Queen unsurprisingly has perfectly manicured nails. Although they look bare from afar, reports indicate there is often a hint of a very light shade of varnish covering them.

According to many, it is Essie’s nail varnish in Ballet Slippers that coat the Queen’s nails. As well as giving them a light camouflage, the shade complements a huge array of colours, so there's no chance it will clash with her multi-coloured outfits. Just don't look to closely if you ever manage to get to do a royal handshake!

Essie Ballet Slippers, £7.99, Look Fantastic

So you can get your hands on soap, lipstick, moisturiser and more products that are likely loved by Her Majesty, but what about shower gels and body lotion?

Molton Brown is believed to be one of the monarch's favourites, with the British brand holding a Royal Warrant since 2013. We've got our eye on the Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, a zesty scent that cleanses and softens skin...

Molton Brown bath and shower gel, £22, Cult Beauty

